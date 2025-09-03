Jajpur: A diarrhoea outbreak in Taluha village under Barchana block of Odisha's Jajpur district has left ten people ill and claimed one life, the State Public health Director, Dr. Nilakantha Mishra, said on Wednesday.

The deceased, who was initially treated at Barchana Community Health Centre (CHC), had been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where the patient succumbed. The exact cause of death is being investigated.

Health officials have confirmed that no fresh cases have emerged in the affected village. A team from Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital, accompanied by CHC staff, has already visited the site to assess the situation and trace the source of the outbreak.

Water and stool samples collected by teams from Jajpur Medical College and the local CHC have been sent for laboratory tests. Meanwhile, the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) has been directed to submit a detailed report within three days.