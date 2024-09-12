Malkangiri: Two women today died due to diarrhoea and over 10 persons were taken ill in Mathili block of Malkangiri district. This is the second time diarrhoea outbreak has been reported from the block in past two months.

Sanadei Padia and Kamala Naik from Atalaguda village under Kutunipali panchayat succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at the Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital.

After being afflicted with diarrhoea, the two women were admitted to the Mathili Subdivision Hospital. When their condition did not improve, Padia and Naik were shifted to the Malkangiri DHH. The two women patients died while undergoing treatment.

At least 10 residents of Bara village under Kartanpali village suffering from diarrhoea have been admitted to the Mathili hospital.

Senior health official said the Health and Family Welfare Department is taking all possible measures to prevent spread of the disease.

In July, one man from Kopra village in the block died due to diarrhoea.