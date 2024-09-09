Nabarangpur: Chepatiamba village in Jharigaon block of Odisha's Nabarangpur district has been battling a severe outbreak of diarrhoea. In the past 18 days, two women had died while another woman, Madhu Jani (27), succumbed to the disease today while undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital around 3 am.

With Madhu Jani's death, the toll has risen to three. Additionally, several other villagers are reportedly affected by the disease.

Yesterday, Pallavi Jani (5) was admitted to Jharigaon Community Health Centre in critical condition due to diarrhoea. Another woman, Mugai Jani, was admitted to the same health centre this morning in serious condition.

Several villages in the area are witnessing an increasing number of diarrhoea cases. In response, the Health department has set up 24-hour health services in Chepatiamba village.

However, villagers have expressed concern over the lack of medical team after 4 a.m., with only an ambulance and driver available during emergencies.

Locals alleged that Mugai Jani had to be transported to the hospital in critical condition without proper medical support. Despite the rising number of cases and deaths, the health department has deployed only Ayush doctors at Chepatiamba, they said.

Villagers are demanding that the district administration should take the situation seriously, as there are also complaints of no MBBS doctor being available at Jharigaon Community Health Centre.