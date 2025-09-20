Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes for the third consecutive day on Saturday, with opposition members raising the issue of fertiliser shortage. The House was adjourned till 4 pm after condolence proceedings.

At the beginning of the session, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi moved a condolence motion on the demise of veteran tribal leader and former Biramitrapur MLA George Tirkey. Supporting the motion, opposition leaders Prasanna Acharya (BJD), Rama Chandra Kadam (Congress) and Laxman Munda (CPIM) paid tributes to the departed leader. Speaker Surama Padhy also offered condolences, and the House observed a two-minute silence in his memory.

However, soon after the condolence proceedings, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) members stormed the well, protesting against the acute fertiliser crisis in the state. Amid the din, the Speaker adjourned the House till 4 pm.