New Delhi: The Government of Odisha successfully organized an Ambassadors' Meet in New Delhi, today. The event is a significant step towards the much-anticipated Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, set to take place in January.

The meeting aimed to showcase Odisha’s dynamic industrial landscape and highlight fresh investment opportunities to a global audience. Dignitaries including Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Consul-Generals, Trade Commissioners, and senior diplomats from 34 countries attended the event.

Among the nations represented were Indonesia, Norway, Singapore, China, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, the USA, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UK. Additionally, nine foreign associations participated, underscoring the growing global interest in Odisha's development.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, delivering the keynote address, extended a warm welcome to the ambassadors and other guests. He emphasized the state’s rich cultural heritage and strategic geographical location, both of which contribute to Odisha’s emergence as a prime destination for global investment. The Chief Minister pointed to the state’s abundant natural resources and skilled workforce as key factors for potential investors. He invited all attendees to participate in the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, calling it a pivotal platform for collaboration and growth.

The event also featured an interactive session where ambassadors engaged in discussions on various investment opportunities in Odisha.

Industries and Skill Development Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, in his concluding remarks, expressed gratitude to all the participants and reiterated Odisha’s immense investment potential. He assured the diplomatic community of the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive business environment across multiple sectors.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, in his opening remarks, lauded Odisha’s rapid progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Majhi. He highlighted the state’s robust infrastructure, rich natural resources, skilled labour pool, and forward-thinking policies, urging global partners to explore investment opportunities in industries, technology, tourism, and innovation.

A video showcasing the potential of the Make in Odisha 2025 initiative was also released during the event. Principal Secretary of Industries, Hemant Sharma, gave a detailed presentation on various sectors open for investment, further enhancing Odisha's appeal to foreign investors.

Several distinguished speakers addressed the gathering, including Jyoti Vij, Director General of FICCI, who stressed the importance of collaboration, and A. Ajay Kumar, Joint Secretary (States) at the Ministry of External Affairs, who reaffirmed the central government’s support for Odisha’s development. Nivruti Rai, Managing Director of Invest India, highlighted key investment trends in the region.

The successful Ambassadors’ Meet sets the stage for Odisha to position itself as a global investment hub. The state government now looks forward to welcoming international partners to the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, scheduled for January 28-29, 2025, in Bhubaneswar. The event promises to explore further avenues for cooperation and growth.