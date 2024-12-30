Bhubaneswar: Odisha will soon have air connectivity to more cities across the country.

The direct flight services from two airports in Odisha to some prominent cities across India will be launched in the first week of January, 2025, revealed the state government today.

The direct flight services from Veer Surendra Sai Airport at Jharsuguda to Hyderabad, Raipur, Lucknow and Mumbai will be launched on January 1, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a social media post.

Similarly, the direct flight services from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the capital city here to Indore, Dehradun, Kochi, Jaipur and Lucknow will commence on January 3, it added.

“Commencement of direct flight services from Odisha to more cities across the country will boost air connectivity. This will also play a major role in the economic development of the state,” said the CMO.