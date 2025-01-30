Bhubaneswar: IndiGo airline has announced the launch of direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Indore, enhancing air connectivity between the two cities. The airline will commence operations on this new route from February 7, 2025.

"This new route will significantly benefit religious, leisure, and business travellers by directly connecting two important cultural and economic hubs," the airline said in a statement.

Flight Schedule

Flight 6E 2610: Bhubaneswar to Indore – Services on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, departing at 11:35 AM and arriving in Indore at 1:30 PM.

Flight 6E 2611: Indore to Bhubaneswar – Services on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays, departing at 7:45 PM and arriving in Bhubaneswar at 9:35 PM.

Additional Service: From February 12, 2025, Flight 6E 2611 will also operate on Wednesdays, departing Indore at 2:00 PM and arriving in Bhubaneswar at 3:50 PM.

Passengers can book tickets for the new direct flights through IndiGo’s official website or mobile app.