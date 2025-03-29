Bhubaneswar: Direct flight services from Odisha capital to two more domestic destinations—Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar—will commence on March 30 (Sunday).

The daily flight services from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the city here to Hindon Airport at Ghaziabad and Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair will commence under the New Destination Policy of the state government.

Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, will launch the daily flight services on the two air routes.

As per the schedule, the flight will leave Hindon at 9.20 am and reach Bhubaneswar at 11.45 am.

During the return journey, the flight will depart from Bhubaneswar at 12.15 pm and arrive at Hindon at 2.30 pm.

Similarly, the flight to Port Blair will depart from Bhubaneswar at 10.35 am and arrive at Veer Savarkar International Airport at 12.55 pm.

On the return journey, the flight will take off from Port Blair at 1.25 pm and land at BPIA at 3.35 pm.

The Air India Express has fixed the airfare for a trip from Bhubaneswar to Ghaziabad at Rs 7,281 for April 30.

Similarly, the airfare for a trip from Bhubaneswar to Port Blair has been fixed at Rs 7,406.