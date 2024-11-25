Malkangiri: Over half of the women living in Bonda Ghati of Malkangiri district are yet to receive the benefits of Odisha Government’s flagship ‘SUBHADRA’ Yojana.

During the third phase of the first instalment of SUBHADRA money was allocated to 20 lakh women beneficiaries on November 24. But to the sheer disappointment of women from Bonda Ghati, over 50 percent of the total applicants of 1,522 are yet to get any credit of money under the scheme in their bank account.

Women applicants repeatedly visited banks to update KYC and Aadhaar. Some of them even travelled 30 kms and did rounds at Seva Kendras to get covered under the financial assistance disbursal yojana. But to their dismay, they have not been benefitted under the scheme.

Sambari Badanaik from Badabela village under Andrahal panchayat said she had applied to be a beneficiary of SUBHADRA Yojana. As the money has not yet been credited into her account, she is not sure whether her name is in the list of beneficiaries.

Expressing her disappointment, Sukri Shisank from Kirasinipada under Mudulipada panchayat said she had pinned hope on the scheme to alleviate her poverty. With the delay in disbursal of the financial assistance, her hopes have been washed away.

Till the second phase, a total of 515 women from Bonda Ghati have been benefited.

Out of the total 1,522 applicants, 748 were from Mudulipada panchayat and 774 from Andrahal panchayat. There are 31 villages under the two panchayats of Bonda Ghati.

The Odisha Government is targeting to cover one crore beneficiaries under the scheme by December this year.