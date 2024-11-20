Koraput: Dismembered bodies of a couple were found on railway track near Laxmipur Railway Station in Odisha's Koraput district, today.

The deceased were from Burja village under Laxmipur police limits.

Locals initially spotted the bodies lying on the track in the morning and informed the police. The bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem.

However, it was yet to be ascertained whether they died by suicide or were hit by a moving train.

Further probe by the police was underway to find the circumstances under which the duo died.