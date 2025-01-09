Bhubaneswar: A district-level squad will be constituted to curb malpractice at Plus 2 Examination-2025 conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha.

This was informed by CHSE Controller of Examination Dr. Prasanta Kumar Parida.

Last year, the CHSE had formed a district-level squad in three southern Odisha districts to check malpractice during the examination. Following success of the initiative, the authorities decided to implement it in all districts this year.

"As state-level squad was unable to reach many districts during annual council examination, we received immense success by constituting district-level squad as experimental basis in Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur. The squad will be deployed in all 30 districts this year," said Dr. Parida.

According to reports, two groups will be formed in large districts, only one group will be assigned for small districts for zero-malpractice during Plus 2 examination at examination centres. All the expenses will be borne by the CHSE.

This time, it will be ensured that the relatives of candidates will not be in the conduct of the examination, Dr. Parida added.

Odisha CHSE Exam-2025 in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational courses is scheduled from February 18, to March 27, 2025. The practical exam has commenced from January 2 and will conclude on January 12.