Bhubaneswar: The confusion over the date of Diwali celebrations in Odisha has been resolved. The Mukti Mandap Pandit Sabha of Puri has announced that both Diwali and Paya Shraddha will be observed on October 20, putting an end to the debate caused by differing dates in various calendars.

According to the Sabha, the Amavasya on October 21 will last only 14 minutes, which makes it inauspicious for celebrating Diwali. Based on astrological calculations, the Sabha declared that the rituals for Diwali and Paya Shraddha should begin from 3:23 pm on October 20.

The decision was announced during a press conference following the meeting of the Mukti Mandap Pandit Mahasabha. The priests clarified that celebrating Diwali on October 21 would not align with traditional Hindu norms.

The Sabha has also appealed to the state government to declare October 20 as a public holiday for Diwali, in line with its findings.