Cuttack: The use of DJ music has been completely banned during this year's Durga Puja idol immersion ceremony in Cuttack, said Twin City Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda on Sunday.

The decision was taken at a meeting organized by the Cuttack Mahanagar Purbanchala Shanti Committee to curb noise pollution.

The immersion ceremony is scheduled for October 14 while only six sound boxes, operating within a 65-decibel limit, will be permitted during the event.

Additionally, cultural programs will be allowed until midnight.

Meanwhile, police have issued a stern warning against the forcible collection of donations for puja events.

“All the puja committees have agreed not to play DJ music during the idol immersion ceremony and have committed to making the puja liquor-free. We are optimistic that with the cooperation of all puja committees, the event will be conducted peacefully this year," said Panda.