Bhubaneswar: The upcoming Durga Puja celebrations in Bhubaneswar will be observed under stricter guidelines this year, with authorities imposing restrictions on DJs, firecrackers and laser lights during the idol immersion processions.

The decisions were taken at a preparatory meeting held at Police Seva Bhawan ahead of the festival. Police emphasised that only traditional instruments will be used while accompanying the idols to the immersion sites.

The move aims to prevent noise pollution, ensure public safety and maintain cultural sanctity during the religious procession. Puja committees across the city have been advised to adhere to the directives strictly.