Cuttack: In a shocking incident, doctor Alaka Rath was found dead at her residence in Daraghabazar area of Odisha's Cuttack city.

As per reports, Rath, who had been residing with her family members, was undergoing mental stress. Her body was found hanging inside the house.

On being informed by her family, police reached the place, recovered the body for post-mortem, and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Though the reason behind the death was yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that she ended her life by hanging herself.

More details are awaited.