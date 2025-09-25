Sundargarh: Tension erupted at the Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital late last night after a doctor on emergency duty was allegedly assaulted by relatives of a patient.

According to reports, two youths from the Kinjirkela area brought a patient to the hospital. Doctor Chandrasekhar Subudhi examined the patient and informed them that an orthopaedic specialist needed to be called.

However, a minor delay triggered anger among the patient’s attendants. One of them reportedly pulled the doctor by his shirt collar and physically assaulted him.

The incident sparked outrage among hospital staff, leading doctors and medical students to launch a strike. They suspended work in the Outpatient Department (OPD) and emergency services for several hours, demanding strict action against the culprits and better security for doctors.

The situation was brought under control after police rushed to the spot. The cops assured the doctors of stern action against the attackers and promised enhanced safety measures inside the hospital premises. Following the assurance, the strike was withdrawn and normalcy returned.

The two accused youths were arrested in connection with the alleged assault.