Bhawanipatna: A doctor working at Kalahandi District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) was caught while taking a bribe for treatment of a pregnant woman here today.

Odisha Vigilance apprehended Dr. Ashok Kumar Dash, Consultant O&G (Clinical)-cum- Joint Director at Kalahandi DHH while he was receiving bribe amount of Rs 6000 from a relative of a pregnant woman admitted to the hospital.

The Vigilance officials recovered and seized entire brobe amount from the possession of 'tainted' Gynaecologist.

Following the trap, the searches are underway at four locations to probe the matter from dispropertionate assests (DA) angle.

In this connection, a Vigilance case under section 7P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against the accused doctor Dr. Dash.