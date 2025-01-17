New Delhi: A 54-year-old Doctor from Odisha was killed in his house in South Delhi’s Chattarpur Enclave area.

Police official sources said the deceased, Dr Sambit Mohanty hailed from Cuttack and was a Pathologist by profession.

On Thursday noon, neighbours and house help of Mohanty called up the police informing that he was lying in a pool of blood with deep wound in neck. The Delhi Police launched an investigation and zeroed in on 23-year-old Sunny Sharma out of suspicion.

During interrogation Sharma, who is a Dietician, confessed to killing Mohanty. Sharma was arrested then.

The police official sources added two weeks ago, Mohanty befriended with Sharma. The Doctor asked Sharma to provide him with a health diet prescription. Accordingly, Sharma went to the house of Mohanty on Wednesday to give the diet prescription.

A senior police official said Sharma told the investigators that Mohanty tried to touch him inappropriately. In a fit of rage, Sharma strangled Mohanty and slit his throat with a knife and a pair of scissors, that the accused found in the Doctor’s kitchen. A scuffle also ensued between the victim and accused before the murder.

Sharma fled the spot after killing the Doctor, the Police official added.