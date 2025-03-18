Cuttack: A documentary on the life and journey of renowned Odia artist and writer Prafulla Mohanti, titled “Shunya, Being Prafulla Mohanti”, was screened at the Biju Patnaik Film and Television Institute, here today. The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Prafulla Mohanti himself and celebrated writers Devdas Chhotray and Gourahari Das.

Directed by Soumya Jyoti Pratihari, the documentary is a deeply personal and cinematic exploration of Prafulla Mohanti’s life, capturing his evolution from a humble village boy in Odisha to an internationally acclaimed artist in London. The film is not just a biographical account but an introspective journey into Mohanti’s philosophy of life, creativity, and his commitment to keeping his roots alive, turning his London home into a welcoming ‘Pantha

Nivaas’ for all.

Spanning four years of filming and multiple formats, the documentary blends archival footage, personal interviews, and artistic reflections, offering a rare glimpse into Mohanti’s life beyond the canvas. It also delves into his struggles, his resilience in the face of illness, and his undying passion for art and community.

Speaking at the screening, Prafulla Mohanti expressed his gratitude, stating, “This film is not just about me; it is about every Odia who carries their homeland in their heart, no matter where they go.” Devdas Chhotray, in his remarks, praised the documentary for its depth and authenticity, calling it “a heartfelt tribute to a legend who embodies the spirit of Odisha.”

Director Soumya Jyoti Pratihari, who initiated the film during his Master’s at Goldsmiths, University of London, shares his journey of making the documentary from London: “What started as a six-month project turned into an exploration as deep as an iceberg. Prafulla Sir’s life is layered, profound, and filled with stories that needed to be told.”



