Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today issued guidelines regarding its Subhadra Yojana for women, which will be launched on September 17, 2024.

The guidelines also mentioned about the documents required for availing the benefits of the scheme.

Documents Required

Aadhaar Card

Women applying for benefits under the Subhadra Scheme must have an Aadhaar card in their name.

Mobile Number Linkage

The Aadhaar card must be linked with the applicant's mobile number.

Bank Account

Applicants must have an Aadhaar-enabled and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)-enabled bank account.

Aadhaar Registration or Correction: If the applicant does not have an Aadhaar number or if there is a mismatch in the Aadhaar card details, they need to register or correct the details under Aadhaar.

Opening and Updating Bank Account: If the applicant does not have an Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank account, they need to:

Open a new bank account. Ensure the bank account is Aadhaar-enabled. Make the bank account DBT-enabled. Complete the e-KYC process.



Assistance will be provided by the government to complete these steps.

Eligibility and ineligibility for Subhadra Yojana

All women in the age group of 21 to 60 will be included under the scheme.

Women from economically well-off families, government servants or Income Tax payees will not be eligible under the Subhadra scheme.

Similarly, women who are receiving assistance of Rs 1,500 or more per month or Rs 18,000 or more per year under any other government scheme will also be excluded from the scheme.

Benefits of Subhadra Yojana

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two instalments in a year under the scheme. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and on International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana.

A Subhadra Debit Card will also be issued to the beneficiaries. To encourage digital transactions, 100 beneficiaries with maximum digital transactions will be identified in each gram panchayat and urban local body and an additional incentive of Rs 500 will be given to each of them.

How to apply for Subhadra Yojana

To avail the benefits under this scheme, the women can apply by filling up the forms available free of cost at Anganwadi centres, Block offices, Mo Seva Kendras and Jan Seva Kendras. A call centre will also be set up for the scheme.