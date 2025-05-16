Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) resumed dog sterilisation programme to reduce the stray dog population and menace in the city.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das flagged off the dog van at the BMC office in Bhubaneswar.

The dog sterilisation drive will be carried out by a Hyderabad-based animal welfare organisation namely 'Vets Society for Animal Welfare & Rural Development'.

The organisation has been assigned to sterilise around 2000 stray dogs every month.

According to reports, there are more than 50,000 stray dogs in Bhubaneswar. In view of stray dog menace with more people being attacked on the city streets on regular basis, the civic body had launched the sterilisation drive at Mancheswar after the high court lifted the stay in January 2024. However, the drive was suspended following allegations of violation of Centre's new Animal Birth Control Rules - 2023.

Recently, the BMC had launched a vaccination drive for the stray dogs in different localities of the city to eliminate the risk of rabies caused by dog bite.