Bhubaneswar: The body of a newborn boy was found on the roadside in Odisha capital here today.

The body was found dumped on the roadside in Nayapalli area of the city.

Some locals spotted the body while it was being devoured by a pack of stray dogs.

They immediately informed the incident to Nayapalli police.

Soon, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body before sending it for postmortem.

The cops have launched a probe into the incident.

“Someone might have disposed of the body of the newborn boy on the roadside. We were shocked when we found that a pack of stray dogs were eating the body on the roadside,” said a local.