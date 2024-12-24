Borigumma (Koraput): A six-year-old girl lost her life in an attack by stray dogs in Borigumma area of Koraput district.

The incident occurred at Phuphugaon village this afternoon. Like any other day, the girl child, Chandini was playing with her brother of the same age in a farmland near her house.

Six stray dogs out of nowhere reached the farmland and attacked Chandini. Fearing for his life, Chandini’s brother ran to the house and informed the relatives about the matter.

By the time Chandini’s relatives and villagers reached the spot, the stray dogs mauled her causing several injury marks on her. Villagers rushed the girl child to the Kumuliput hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Relatives of the deceased said Chandini was staying at her maternal grandfather’s house. Her parents were residing in another village.