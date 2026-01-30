Bhubaneswar: A domestic help working at the official residence of Odisha minister Krushna Chandra Patra in Bhubaneswar was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the house on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Shankarshan Nag, 46, a native of the Belpahad area in Balangir district.

According to reports, Shankarshan had been working as a domestic help at the minister’s residence for the past few months and was staying with the minister’s family. On Thursday morning, he reportedly went to one of the rooms inside the house to carry out routine work.

Around 9 am, other staff members noticed Shankarshan lying unconscious on the floor of the room. He was immediately rushed to Capital Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police register unnatural death case

Following the incident, Capital Police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. An unnatural death case has been registered, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death.

Police officials later visited the minister’s residence and questioned family members and staff present at the time. Statements of several employees have also been recorded as part of the probe.

Electrocution suspected, cause not confirmed

Preliminary investigation suggests that Shankarshan may have died due to electrocution. However, police said the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed and will be clear only after the post-mortem report is received.