Bhubaneswar: Double-decker electric buses will ply in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri routes from January 6, informed Odisha Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra today.

A fleet of five double-decker buses will commence services from the date, the minister said as he reviewed the ongoing roadwork, cleaning activities, and beautification ahead of the launch of the bus service.

Accompanied by departmental officials, he instructed engineers to address specific issues such as uneven road patches.

Worth mentioning, the buses will showcase designs related to Odisha’s art and culture.

If the plying of the double-decker buses in these cities becomes successful, the fleet will be expanded to other urban areas, the minister had earlier said.

The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) had floated a tender for the selection of a bus operator for the supply, operation and maintenance of double-decker electric buses under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model for 10+2 years.