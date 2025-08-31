Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to develop the Nicco Park in Bhubaneswar into an ultramodern recreational facility.

The authorities concerned have prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the development of Nicco Park, said Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on the occasion of Local Self-Governance Day today.

“Nicco Park was a popular recreational centre for the people of Bhubaneswar in the past. The park lost its importance in recent years. The state government has decided to develop the park as an ultramodern recreational facility of the capital city,” he added.

According to the minister, the Nicco Park development work will be done in three phases. The state government will spend around Rs 250-Rs 300 crore for the project, said the minister.

The development plan includes improved lighting, beautification of the Bhubaneswar lake area, cycling tracks, an Ayurvedic park, foot over bridges and food courts, sources said.