Bhubaneswar: In a remarkable achievement, Dr. Archana Barik, a Senior Chief Medical Officer at ESIC Hospital in Rourkela, joined the International Commission on Occupational Health (ICOH).

With her induction as a member of the ICOH, Dr. Barik became the first ever doctor from Odisha to work with the world's leading international scientific society, which works in close association with WHO, the United Nations and the International Labour Organization.

After completing MBBS from the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Dr. Barik pursued Hospital Management from the National Institute of Health & Family Welfare (NIHFW) and a post-graduate diploma in Family Medicine from the Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore.

Dr. Barik is presently pursuing a Masters in Public Health from ICMR-RMRC Bhubaneswar.

Known for her philanthropic approach and compassionate leadership, Dr. Barik has made significant contributions to public health in Odisha. She played a key role as Chief Coordinator for the Sundergarh Collector during the COVID-19 pandemic, where she spearheaded the launch of the first-ever telemedicine services in Rourkela.

Additionally, her dedicated efforts with the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) improved healthcare services at Urban Primary Health Centers (UPHCs) and expanded outreach programmes, enhancing healthcare accessibility in the community.

Dr. Barik gave all the credit for her success to her family members, especially her husband Sandeep Bansal, DGM Vigilance at RSP, SAIL, and their daughter, who stood by her to fulfill her career ambitions.

She also acknowledges the mentorship of her nodal officer, Dr. Srikant Kanungo, and Dr. Sanghamitra Pati, Director of ICMR-RMRC Bhubaneswar.

Dr. Barik firmly believes that her work with the ESIC under the Ministry of Labour and Employment has given her valuable insight into the occupational hazards faced by laborers, as well as exposure to labor laws, policies, and best practices. This experience has deepened her understanding of the importance of Occupational Safety and Health.