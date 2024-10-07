Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized more than 800 kg of ganja from a fruits-laden truck near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border at Krishnavaram. The truck was en route to Bhubaneswar.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials arrested three individuals, including the truck driver, in connection with the seizure.

According to sources, the DRI had been alerted about a large shipment of ganja being transported from Andhra Pradesh to Bhubaneswar under the guise of a fruit consignment. On Sunday night, DRI personnel set up a surveillance operation along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.

When the authorities attempted to intercept the truck and a car that was escorting it, the smugglers tried to flee. A chase ensued, and DRI officers were able to apprehend the vehicles at the Krishnavaram tollgate.

Upon inspection, the officials found 808.18 kg of ganja packed inside the truck and car. Both vehicles were seized, and an investigation has been launched into the offence.