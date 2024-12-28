Bhawanipatna: A truck driver and a helper lost their lives in a fiery collision between two trucks near Pastikudi village under Bhawanipatna Sadar police limits in Odisha's Kalahandi district during the early hours of Saturday.

According to reports, the accident occurred when a coal-laden truck collided head-on with another truck, as a result of which the two vehicles caught fire. One of the drivers and the helper got trapped inside the vehicle and were burnt to death.

On being informed, Fire Services personnel and police rushed to the spot and began efforts to control the blaze.

Police were trying to establish the identity of the deceased.

Though the exact cause of the accident remains unclear, speeding and reckless driving are suspected to be factors.