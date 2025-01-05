Bhubaneswar: A drone fell close to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during his visit to Jharsuguda, raising serious questions over the security arrangements.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, came to light after its visuals went viral on social media, sparking widespread concern.

The drone fell near the CM when he was heading towards the Jhadeswar Temple in the Purunabasti area of Jharsuguda.

Security personnel quickly intervened, pushing the drone away to ensure his safety.

Reportedly, the drone was being used for photography purposes. However, the question remains as to how it breached the security perimeter and fell so close to the Chief Minister.

The concerned authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.