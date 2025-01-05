Puri: A drone was found hovering over the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri early this morning, raising serious security concerns.

As per reports, the drone was spotted flying in the restricted airspace around 4 AM. It was seen approaching the Srimandir from Dolamandap Sahi. Eyewitnesses said the drone hovered over the Dadhinauti and Neelachakra of the temple before leaving the airspace.

Police were yet to identify the operator of the unauthorised drone.

"A team of the Puri Police is actively investigating the matter to trace the individual responsible for this breach. Strict legal action will follow," said Puri SP.

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan responded to the incident saying that if any person tries to disrupt the security of the temple, strict legal action will be taken.