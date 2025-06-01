Puri: A fresh breach of security at the Puri Jagannath Temple has come to light after a drone video, reportedly shot above the temple, surfaced on social media and quickly went viral. The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety and surveillance measures at the centuries-old shrine.

The video, which was uploaded on May 30 by a youth from Nabadwip in West Bengal, captures visuals of a servitor climbing to the top of the temple and tying the bana (temple flag) on the Nilachakra, a sacred ritual usually performed daily.

The drone was used to capture these close-up scenes, in clear violation of the no-fly zone regulations in place around the temple.

The Puri Jagannath Temple is a high-security zone, and flying drones or any other aerial devices in its vicinity is strictly prohibited under law. This incident follows a series of similar drone-related breaches reported in recent months.

Taking serious note of the issue, the Puri district police and temple administration have launched an investigation.