Baripada: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a 5-day visit to Odisha, laid the foundation stones of three new railway line projects in her home district Mayurbhanj.

On the final day of her visit on Saturday, President Murmu laid foundation stones for Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia, and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh railway lines.

The new railway lines under the South Eastern Railway will connect key regions in Odisha and are expected to enhance connectivity, stimulate economic growth and improve living standards.

According to reports, the 86-km Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani rail line will enhance connectivity within the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The construction cost of this project has been estimated Rs 2,549 crore.

Similarly, the 82-km Badampahar-Kendujhargarh rail line, which will pass through Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts of Odisha, will be constructed at an estimated cost of 2,106 crore rupees.

The 60-km Buramara-Chakulia rail line will connect the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha and East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand and it will be built at an estimated cost of 1,639 crore rupees.

Besides, Murmu inaugurated several projects, including Tribal Research and Development Centre, Rairangpur; Dandbose Airport, Rairangpur; and Sub-Divisional Hospital, Rairangpur, through video conferencing today.

Murmu's visit will conclude today on December 7.

During her 5-day visit, President Murmu attended a series of events including the Indian Navy Day celebration at Blue Flag Beach on December 4 in Puri and OUAT's 40th Convocation on December 5 in Bhubaneswar.