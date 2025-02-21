Balasore: In a shocking incident, a drunk driver of a pickup van hit a cyclist and fled the scene, carrying the severed hand of the victim. The accident occurred near the Gurdaspur bridge under Raibania police limits in Odisha's Balasore district late Thursday night.

Cyclist Severely Injured, Shifted to Hospital

According to reports, reckless driving under the influence of alcohol led to the accident, in which the victim, Purnachandra Mallick, lost his hand. Purnachandra, a resident of Gurdaspur, suffered critical injuries and was initially taken to a local hospital. Given the severity of his condition, he was later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for better treatment.

Driver Flees with Severed Hand

In an unexpected and disturbing turn of events, the driver, identified as Sania Mallick, picked up the severed hand and drove away. However, his escape was short-lived as locals stopped him near Purunapani, approximately 20 kilometres from the accident site. They became suspicious after noticing blood dripping from the vehicle.

Action Taken by Police

On being informed, the police reached the spot and detained the driver for questioning. Further probe into the matter was underway.