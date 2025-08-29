Berhampur: In a horrifying serial accident, a speeding truck- allegedly driven by a drunk driver- mowed down a man before crashing into two houses and a shop in Dharakote block of Odisha's Ganjam district today.

The incident took place on NH 59 near Dhaugaon Chhak early in the morning. The deceased was identified as Basant Parida (48) of Dhaugaon village.

As per reports, the truck bearing registration number ODO2AV3366 ran over Parida when he was going to relieve himself in the morning. Moments later, the vehicle crashed into two houses and an adjoining shop before coming to a halt.

The driver, allegedly drunk, attempted to flee after the vehicle stopped but villagers who gathered at the spot managed to catch hold of him. He reportedly confessed to have overdosed on cannabis (bhang) leading to loss of control over the vehicle.

Police on getting information, arrived at the spot and took the accused driver to custody. The body of the deceased was seized for postmortem. Meanwhile, irate locals staged protest demanding justice and due compensation for the family of the deceased as he was the sole breadwinner. Official sources said a case has been registered and the driver is being interrogated. Further probe is on.