Bhubaneswar: Two persons, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were killed in a road mishap in Odisha’s Jajpur district today.

The deceased DSP has been identified as Balaram Nayak. A relative of Nayak was also killed in the accident.

Nayak was earlier working as DSP (crime) in Jajpur district. The state government recently shifted him to Jagatsighpur district. Nayak was supposed to join as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Jagatsinghpur in a few days.

The mishap took place while Nayak along with his relative was travelling to Jajpur from his native place at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district in a car in the afternoon.

The police officer was on his way to attend a farewell ceremony at the office of Jajpur Superintendent of Police (SP) in the evening.

A speeding truck hit Nayak’s car on National Highway-16 near Chandpur Square under Panikoili police limits in Jajpur.

Nayak and his relative sustained grievous injuries in the accident. The locals rescued the injured duo and rushed them to Maharaj Jajati Keshari Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition. However, the duo was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

On being informed, Jajpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Yashpratap Shrimal rushed to the hospital and enquired about the incident.