Anandpur: Family dispute took an ugly turn in Ghasipura area of Kendujhar district when a youth ran over two relatives including a woman this afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Panu Prusty aged 70 and Sanjulata Palei aged 40 from Nandua village under Ghasipura police limits.

There had been a long-standing family feud between the families of Panu Prusty and the accused, identified as Bhanja Kishore Prusty from the same village. Elderly Panu was the paternal uncle of the accused.

Eyewitnesses said the two families had a verbal duel this morning over some petty issues. Few hours later, at around 2 pm, Bhanja Kishore reached the spot in an inebriated state. He threatened Panu and his family to kill them.

The eyewitnesses further said the accused then drove a speeding dumper truck bearing registration number OR16C9850 towards Panu’s house. The vehicle knocked down Panu’s thatched house and ran over Panu.

The accused’s aunt Sanjulata who was nearby ran to save Panu. However, the vehicle knocked down Sanjulata as well leading to her death on the spot.

Following the incident, locals overpowered Bhanja Kishore and handed him over to the police.