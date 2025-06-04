Cuttack: A duplicate engine oil manufacturing unit operating in the Sunariban area near Khairapol under Jagatpur police limits in Cuttack was busted today.

The factory had reportedly been running for a long time, producing and circulating counterfeit engine oil and grease in the market.

The raid was conducted jointly by the police and the Weights and Measures Department. While the owner of the factory managed to escape, the police have detained the factory manager for questioning.

According to preliminary information, the unit used to recycle used or burnt engine oil to manufacture what appeared to be new products. These were then repackaged and released into the market as genuine items.

The value of the counterfeit goods produced in the factory reportedly runs into crores of rupees. During the raid, police seized hundreds of drums filled with fake products.

The factory's operations have now been halted, and further investigation is underway to trace the absconding owner and uncover the full extent of the racket.