Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police will impose various traffic restrictions in Odisha capital in view of the celebration of Durga Puja from October 9 to 13.

The restrictions will be imposed from 4 PM to 2 AM on these days.

As per the restrictions, no heavy vehicles will be allowed to ply on the following roads.

Khandagiri crossing to Pokhariput crossing and vice-versa via Jagamara and Gandamunda crossing.

Fire Training school crossing to Sishu Bhawan crossing and vice-versa via Paika Nagar, Siripur and Ganganagar crossing.

CRP crossing to Power House crossing and vice-versa via Stewart School and Unit-8 DAV School crossing.

Jayadev Vihar crossing to Raj Bhawan crossing and vice-versa via Behera Sahi and Sastri Nagar crossing.

Jayadev Vihar to Nadankanan and vice-versa via Xavier, Kalinga Hospital, Damana and Patia crossing.

Acharya Vihar crossing to New Airport crossing and vice-versa via Nicco Park, Patel Marg, Housing Board, Rabindra Mandap and AG crossing.

Acharya Vihar crossing to Kalinga Hospital crossing and vice-versa via Sainik School crossing.

Vani Vihar crossing to Sishu Bhawan crossing and vice-versa via Rupali Square, Sataya Nagar, Ram Mandir, Master Canteen and Rajmahal crossing.

Rasulgarh crossing to Lingipur crossing and vice-versa via Bomikhal, Laxmisagar, Kalpana, Ravi Talkies and Samantarapur crossing.

Both side service roads of NH-16 from Baramunda to Palasuni.

Taking into consideration the volume of traffic and number of devotees, the heavy vehicles coming from the Khurda side shall be diverted from Pitapalli to Balikuda via Chandaka and Baranga. Similarly, vehicular traffic may be diverted from CRP square to Jaydev Vihar via Ekamra villa.

During Ravan Podi, the entire vehicular traffic coming on NH-16 from Cuttack side shall be diverted from Jayadev Vihar to CRP square via Behera Shai, Sastri Nagar, Power House and Unit-8 DAV crossing.

However, taking into account public convenience and safety, the passenger buses coming from Puri to Bhubaneswar will be allowed to ply from Lingipur to Baramunda Bus stand via Samantarapur, Kalapana, Rajmahal, Sishu Bhawan, Ganga Nagar and Fire training school. Similarly, the buses coming from Baramunda to Puri will avail the same route from Baramunda to Lingipur.

Further, the buses coming from Puri side towards Cuttack side will avail the Bypass on NH from Lingipur to Hi-Tech Chhak (near Sapta Sati Mandir) via Sai Temple, Kesura and Pandar Chhak instead of Kalpana, Laxmisagar, Rasulgarh. Similarly, buses from the Cuttack side towards Puri will avail the same route from Hi-Tech Chhak (near Sapta Sati Mandir) to Lingipur.

The above regulations shall not apply to Police, Fire Brigade, Excise, Ambulance and other emergency vehicles.