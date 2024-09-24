Bhubaneswar: This year, DJ Music cannot be played during the Durga Puja celebrations in the Odisha Capital.

As per a decision taken by the Commissionerate Police in consultation with all the stakeholders, no puja committee in Bhubaneswar will play vibrato music and DJ music during the immersion procession, informed Commissioner of Police of twin cities, Sanjeeb Panda.

For the Commissionerate Police, traffic regulation is one of the major challenges as highlighted during the coordination committee meeting.

The musical melody programme at the puja pandals will be allowed till 10 pm instead of midnight keeping in view of the noise pollution. The police requested the puja committees not to use crackers with high decibel during the ‘Ravana Podi’ programme.

The Excise department will take measures to prevent illegal liquor sale during the puja period. The Government has prepared single window clearance system for the puja committees to get required licence for organising the Puja and immersion procession.

It was also learnt that the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has allocated ₹3.35 Crore for road repair and to address drainage system and other amenities.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, MLAs of Bhubaneswar, Senior Police officials, Fire officials, representatives of WATCO and Tata Power were also present during the coordination meeting.

The ‘Shohala Puja’ ritual of the Durga Puja has started at the peethas. As many as 171 puja pandals in Bhubaneswar will organise the Durga Puja this year.