Bhubaneswar: The Durga Puja idol immersion procession in Bhubaneswar will be held on October 3, for which the Commissionerate Police will impose several traffic restrictions in the city on that day from 2 PM to 1 AM.

All the medhas of Shaheed Nagar Bhasani Samiti will be congregated at Shaheed Nagar, and from there they will proceed towards Rajmahal Chowk via Ram Mandir Chowk and Master Canteen Chowk.

During this immersion procession, no vehicles will be allowed to ply on Janpath Road. They can go through Sachivalay Marg and its adjoining roads. This restriction will be in force from 2 PM till the end of the Bhasani Yatra.

All the medhas of Nayapalli Bhasani Committee will be congregated at Nayapalli and from there, they will proceed towards Soor Company Chowk via Nayapalli Underpass, C.R.P Chowk, D.A.V Chowk and take a right turn to Gopabandhu Chowk, Siripur Chowk.

During this immersion procession, vehicles proceeding towards Jayadev Vihar side from C.R.P. side shall be diverted at C.R.P. Square via Ekamra Park Road. This restriction will be in force from 2 PM till the end of the Bhasani Yatra. During this time, vehicles plying on Stewarts School Road, Unit-8 Road, O.U.A.T. Chack New Airport Road can go through its adjoining roads.

All the medhas of the Chandrasekharpur Bhasani committee will be congregated at Club Town Apartment field, and from there they will proceed to Nalco Chowk via Damana Square.

During this immersion procession, vehicles coming towards Jaydev Vihar Square from Nandankanan Square can use the connecting roads at KIIT Square or Kalarahang Square. This restriction will be in force from 2 PM till the end of the Bhasani Yatra

Heavy vehicles/buses coming towards Bhubaneswar from Khordha side are not allowed to ply on the service road; those vehicles may use the main road/NH.

The following sites are designated for immersion:

1. Two locations near the river Kuakhai, both sides, i.e. one at Palasuni and the other at the Hanspal side.

2. Near Daya River at Lingipur (Puri road).

3. Near river Kuakhai, Basuaghai, Tankapani Road.

4. Near Centurion, KITS campus side under JMC, Jatni.

5. Temporary site made by Chandaka G.P. near the NIT side.

6. Kusabhadra river and other temporary locations under Balipatna PS, and Bhingarpur G.P. temporary pond at Ramchandra pur near the Canal side.