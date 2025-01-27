Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the commencement of ‘Utkarsh Odisha — Make In Odisha 2025’ Conclave in Bhubaneswar tomorrow, the Commissionerate of Police today declared the place of the function as ‘No flying zone', which is scheduled to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putting in restrictions on the media personnel during the Prime Minister’s visit to the city tomorrow, the Commissionerate of Police stated they are being advised to restrict the flying of drones in and around the Janata Maidan. The decision has been taken from the security point of view, the police stated.

The Commissionerate of Police directed the media persons not to use or cover the road during the road journey by the Prime Minister from the Biju Patnaik International Airport. They have also been asked not to cover the video covering view or live covering views by Doordarshan at Janata Maidan and other places of visit of the Prime Minister.

Over 7,500 delegates including 100 plus international delegates and diplomats from 20 plus countries have registered to attend the two-day ‘Utkarsh Odisha — Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’, scheduled for 28th–29th January 2025 at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar.

Partner countries, including Singapore, Australia, and Malaysia, will lead discussions and collaborations, while delegations from countries such as Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Kazakhstan, Venezuela, the UK, the USA, and Nepal etc. will further enrich the platform.

Prominent business leaders, including Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal, Sajjan Jindal, Karan Adani, will participate in the conclave.