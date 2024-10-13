Bhubaneswar: Festive mood gripped Odisha as people across the state are celebrating the Dussehra festival, today.

Devotees in large numbers thronged Durga Puja pandals to have darshan of the deity. Special arrangements have been made by local administrations for the smooth darshan of Goddess Durga at the pandals.

On the other hand, several Durga Puja committees have geared up for the Rabana Podi (burning of effigies of Rabana) event to be held tonight.

In Bhubaneswar, permission has been granted to conduct Rabana Podi at 10 places-- Naharkanta, Jharpada, Baramunda, Koradakanta, Bankuala, Gopalpur, KIIT Road, Chandaka Club Ground, Simulipatna, and Kapilaprasad.

Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil. The festival commemorates Lord Rama's triumph over the demon king Ravana, symbolizing the victory of righteousness over wickedness. It also marks the end of the Navaratri festival, which honours Goddess Durga.