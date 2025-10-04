Cuttack: The Dussehra idol immersion ceremony in Cuttack city took a violent turn late Friday night after a clash erupted between two groups at Hatipokhari area, leaving six police personnel, including Cuttack DCP Rishikesh Khilari, injured.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 1.30 am on Saturday when members of the Jhanjhirimangala Puja Committee were taking out their immersion procession through Hatipokhari. Tension flared after locals allegedly objected to certain songs being played, which soon escalated into stone-pelting and hurling of glass bottles between the two groups. Several shops and vehicles parked by the roadside were also damaged in the violence.

The clash forced the Jhanjhirimangala Bhagabat Puja Committee procession to halt midway, while the Rausapatna Durgakali procession overtook them and moved ahead. However, when the Rausapatna procession reached near Darghabazar police station, fresh violence broke out after a group of locals reportedly attacked some youths participating in the procession.

In the ensuing chaos, DCP Rishikesh Khilari sustained an eye injury along with other police personnel deployed at the spot. Several processions heading to the immersion ground were stopped following the disturbances.

The violence triggered a sit-in protest by locals, who condemned the outbreak of clashes despite heavy deployment of security forces in the city for the immersion ceremony.

Police have tightened security across sensitive pockets of Cuttack to prevent further escalation.