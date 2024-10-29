Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has sought a report from Kendrapara Collector Smruti Ranjan Pradhan on the alleged death of a new-born due to negligence of Derabish Child Development Project Officer (CDPO).

Parida has asked the Kendrapara Collector to inquire the matter and submit the detailed report at the earliest.

Over phone, the Deputy Chief Minister has also spoken to Barsha Priyadarshini Mohapatra, who works as a clerk at the office of CDPO. Parida expressed grief over the matter.

The Derabish CDPO, Snhealata Sahoo allegedly did not allow women clerk Mohapatra to visit hospital. Even though seven month pregnant Mohapatra had told the CDPO that she was experiencing labour pain, Sahoo did not let the woman clerk to leave the office.

Mohapatra fell ill in the office. When the woman clerk’s family members reached the CDPO office, Sahoo misbehaved with them. They somehow took Mohapatra to a private hospital where she gave birth to a dead baby.

Mohapatra’s family members have alleged the negligence of the CDPO led to the death of the baby.