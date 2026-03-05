Bhubaneswar: An eagle was seen perching atop the flag of Jagannath temple at Odisha’s Puri town today.

The incident triggered intense discussions among the devotees as well as the locals as perching of birds atop the shrine is considered as a bad omen by many.

The kite reportedly perched atop the ‘Patitapaban’ flag attached to the Neelachakra of Jagannath temple for a while before flying away.

The rare incident caught the attention of devotees as well as local residents.

An eagle had also perched atop the 12th century shrine in April last year. These incidents defy the popular belief that birds never fly over Jagannath temple.