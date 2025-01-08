Bhubaneswar: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar today highlighted Odisha’s potential in trade, technology and tourism (3Ts) while describing the state as an excellent investment destination.

Jaishankar described the 3Ts as critical drivers of Odisha’s growth while delivering a keynote address at the joint business session as part of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) being organized in the capital city here.

The EAM lauded Odisha’s rich natural and cultural advantages, which position the state as a hub for global trade, a fertile ground for technological innovations, and a premier tourism destination.

He emphasized the state’s role in aligning with India’s broader vision of economic and technological self-reliance, urging stakeholders to leverage Odisha’s competitive strengths to enhance global trade partnerships and promote innovation-led growth.

As many as 650 delegates attended the joint business session hosted by the state government. The joint business session between the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the state government highlighted Odisha’s strategic initiatives and investment opportunities, focusing on its transformative growth trajectory.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presented the state’s visionary roadmap of Samriddha Odisha 2036 leading to Viksit Bharat 2047. He elaborated on how Odisha can act as a fulcrum for the Purvodaya Vision, which seeks to drive the eastern India’s emergence as an industrial and economic powerhouse.

The Chief Minister highlighted Odisha’s strategic focus on industrialization, its commitment to inclusive growth, and its ambition to be a global leader in key sectors such as mining, metals, chemicals, tourism, and renewable energy. Calling upon the Odia diaspora and global investors, he emphasized the collaborative role they could play in Odisha’s transformative journey.

Majhi also invited all the delegates to Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 to be held in the capital city here on January 28 and 29.

The session commenced with a welcome address by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, followed by a promotional video, “Transforming Odisha – Opportunities Unlocked.”

Thereafter, Principal Secretary of the Industries Department, Hemant Sharma, outlined Odisha’s investment potential across key sectors, emphasizing the state’s investor-friendly ecosystem.

Minister of Industries and Skill Development & Technical Education, Sampad Chandra Swain, detailed the state’s robust industrial infrastructure and its ambitious Make in Odisha initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable industrial development.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks by the Managing Director of IPICOL, who acknowledged the vibrant discussions and reiterated the state’s dedication to becoming a global investment destination.

The event showcased Odisha’s determination to unlock its potential and foster meaningful partnerships for its future growth, placing it firmly on the global map for investment, innovation, and development.

The joint session is expected to act as a pre-cursor to the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 and will attract more global participation and investments during the conclave.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conclave will continue till January 10.