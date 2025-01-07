Bhubaneswar: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who is in Odisha to attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, on Tuesday visited different tourist destinations in Puri and Bhubaneswar.

EAM Jaishankar, after arriving at the Bhubaneswar Airport on Monday, headed to Konark for his night halt at Eco Retreat there.

The EAM, along with his wife, paid a visit to the world-famous 13th century Konark Sun Temple on Tuesday morning.

He also went to the Interpretation Centre at Konark to understand the historical significance behind the construction of the Sun Temple.

He was also provided a detailed overview of the maritime links of Odisha with the South East Asian nations and countries in Africa.

EAM Jaishankar later visited the 12th century Jagannath temple at Puri and had a darshan of the holy triad there.

Speaking to mediapersons after offering prayers at the Jagannath temple, Jaishankar said: "I am very fortunate today to get the darshan of the deities here (at the Jagannath Temple) and there couldn't have been a better start to a visit to Odisha. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is going to be held in Odisha for the first time. The CM and the entire administration have put in a lot of effort for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. The event will be attended by the President and Prime Minister as well. It will be a good opportunity to turn the focus of the world towards Odisha."

The EAM and his wife later went to the heritage crafts village of Raghurajpur in Puri where the villagers welcomed the couple. Jaishankar interacted with the artisans of Raghurajpur and got enthralled seeing the Pattachitra paintings and Chandua art there. The EAM also visited the Dhauli Shanti Stupa and 11th century Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

"Visited the Dhauli Shanti Stupa. The message of peace and harmony is particularly important in a volatile world. Also saw the historic rock edicts of Emperor Ashoka with its the message of compassion towards all," wrote EAM Jaishankar on his official X handle.

The EAM, who is on a five-day visit to Odisha, will attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas beginning at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar from January 8.

Around 4,000 delegates from across the globe will attend the mega three-day event. (IANS)