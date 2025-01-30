Bhubaneswar: The Centre has praised the Odisha government for successful organisation of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in the capital city here from January 8 to 10.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi appreciating the state government’s efforts for successful organisation of the 18th PBD.

“The meticulous planning as well as impeccable execution of all details pertaining to the organization of the PBD by the Odisha government was indeed commendable and praiseworthy,” wrote the EAM in his letter.

Jaishankar also revealed that several members of Indian diaspora who participated in the 18th PBD in the Odisha capital have given very positive feedback regarding the hospitality extended by the state government.

The Ministry of External Affairs has expressed its willingness to partner with the state government for organizing similar events in Odisha in the future.

“I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to you and your colleagues for making the just concluded 18th PBD in Odisha a resounding success. My Ministry looks forward to partnering with Odisha for organizing similar events in the future,” said the EAM.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being celebrated to commemorate the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi in India from South Africa on January 9, 1915.

India has been celebrating the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas from 2003 to mark the contribution of Overseas Indian Community in the development of the country.