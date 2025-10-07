Bhubaneswar: Emphasising the need for a green economy, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources Department, Anu Garg, urged people especially the youth to ensure the optimal use of every drop of water.

Speaking at the Earth Again Conference-2025, organised by the Sambad Group in Bhubaneswar, Garg said the Odisha Government is striving to make the State water-secure, in line with its Vision 2036 and Vision 2047 documents.

She noted Pani Panchayats are playing a significant role in ensuring efficient water utilisation, while underground pipeline projects are supplying water to various regions and irrigating large tracts of farmland.

Highlighting key initiatives, Garg said the Lower Suktel project in Balangir district is providing irrigation to nearly 40,000 hectares, while the Gangadhar Meher project in Bargarh district has also adopted underground pipeline systems.

She added the Water Resources Department’s Go Water ERP system is helping deliver accurate flood forecasts and efficient canal water management, ensuring targeted irrigation across the State.

The Government is also focusing on optimising existing projects through measures such as canal lining and revival of old canals, Garg said.

She further underlined the growing impact of climate change on Odisha, citing the increasing frequency of cyclones as a clear indicator.